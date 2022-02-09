Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 14-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop …
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Sunday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degre…
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degre…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Occasional snow showers. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?