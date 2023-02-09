Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. M…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast f…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area …