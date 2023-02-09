Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.