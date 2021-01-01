 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

