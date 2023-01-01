Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

