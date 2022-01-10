Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.