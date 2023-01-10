Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
