Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
