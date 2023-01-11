Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.