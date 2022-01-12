Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.