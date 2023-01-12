 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News