Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

