Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 d…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. W…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s to…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.