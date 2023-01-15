Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

