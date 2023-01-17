Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.