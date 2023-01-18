Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 d…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degr…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. H…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s to…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…