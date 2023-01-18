 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News