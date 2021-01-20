The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
