Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
