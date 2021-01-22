Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.