Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph.