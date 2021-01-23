 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

