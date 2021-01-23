Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. …
Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree we…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperature…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Tues…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees…