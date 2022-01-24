Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
