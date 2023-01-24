Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.