 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News