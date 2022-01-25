 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

