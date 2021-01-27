 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.45. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

