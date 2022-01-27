Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.