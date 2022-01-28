Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.