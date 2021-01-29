Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.