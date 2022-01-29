Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.