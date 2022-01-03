Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.