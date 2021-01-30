 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News