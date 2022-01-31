Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. 8 degrees is today's …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 deg…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Coo…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…