Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Monday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

Local Weather

