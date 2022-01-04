Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.