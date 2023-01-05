 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Park Hills, MO

Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

