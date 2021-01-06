The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
