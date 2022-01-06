Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
