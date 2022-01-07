 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

