Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

