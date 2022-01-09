Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It will be a cold day in Park Hills, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.