Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.