Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.