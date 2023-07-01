The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97. …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…