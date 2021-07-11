Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 8:48 PM CDT until SUN 2:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.