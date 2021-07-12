The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
