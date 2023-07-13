Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Don't go ou…