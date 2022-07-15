Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.