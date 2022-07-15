The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
