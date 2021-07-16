Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 11:04 PM CDT until FRI 2:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.