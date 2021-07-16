Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 11:04 PM CDT until FRI 2:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. C…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…