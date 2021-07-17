The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The area w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. C…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…