Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

