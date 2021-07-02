 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News